Politics

Bannon Could Face This Dem Star for White House in 2028

ANTI-SHERMANESQUE

The former Trump adviser refused to answer whether he might run for president, claiming the question was “too absurd.”

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Two combined images shows Steve Bannon speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 20, 2025 and Pete Buttigieg arriving on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention on August 21, 2024.
Andrew Harnik/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
PoliticsFans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
World‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. NewsMusk Shamed Into Abandoning Cut to Vital Social Security Service
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins