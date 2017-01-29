Bannon Joins National Security Council

CHEAT SHEET
In a presidential memorandum, President Donald Trump gave top aide Stephen Bannon a role on the National Security Council, while military and intelligence leaders including the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff were downgraded. Bannon, the White House chief strategist and former Breitbart chief, will attend regular meetings of the council, while the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and the director of national intelligence will only attend meetings relating to their “responsibilities and expertise.” Chief of staff Reince Priebus was given a similar role to Bannon’s.