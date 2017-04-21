Bannon Told Ailes That Megyn Kelly Is ‘The Devil’

CHEAT SHEET
Controversial White House chief strategist Steve Bannon revealed to Politico on Friday that, when he was still in charge of far-right website Breitbart.com, the outlet’s relationship soured with Fox News over Megyn Kelly. According to Bannon, his friendship with ex-Fox News chief Roger Ailes began to sour when Kelly famously grilled the Republican presidential candidates—most famously Donald Trump—during an early primary debate. “The big rift between Breitbart and Fox was all over Megyn Kelly. She was all over Trump nonstop,” Bannon recalled. “I told [Ailes] then, I said, ‘She’s the devil, and she will turn on you.’”