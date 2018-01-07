Bannon: Trump Tower Meeting Criticisms Were for Paul Manafort, Not Donald Trump Jr.

Read it at Axios
Steve Bannon on Sunday said his criticisms of the meeting between top Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in 2016 were actually directed at former campaign manager Paul Manafort, not Donald Trump Jr. Bannon is quoted in Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book as calling the meeting “treasonous,” but Bannon said in a statement to Axios that Manafort “should have known [the Russians] are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends.” The former White House chief strategist also apologized in the statement for not responding to the controversy sooner.