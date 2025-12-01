Bar Offering Free Drinks to Customers Helping ICE Moans About Backlash

A pro-MAGA bar promising free drinks to anyone who offers information leading to the deportation of “illegal” migrants was flooded with abuse and bad reviews after the Department of Homeland Security amplified its offer.

On Saturday, the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho—owned by “Heterosexual Supremacist” Mark Fitzpatrick—posted on X, “FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH” to “anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho.”

Around four hours later, DHS reposted the offer to its 2.5 million followers, helping the post—which at the time of publication had been viewed 5.7 million times—go viral.

The DHS meme which led to an avalanche of negative reviews, calls and emails. X

This led the publicity stunt to backfire, as the bar began receiving hundreds of negative—alongside some positive—online reviews, emails, and calls from angry opponents whom the bar’s social media account branded the “loser LEFT.”

The bar also complained that Instagram and Facebook had removed the posts, along with other unrelated posts.

Despite Fitzgerald declaring that he supports free speech, the Old State Saloon‘s social media account revealed Sunday night that Google “has erased hundreds of reviews...both good and bad,” adding: “We appreciate all the great reviews, fellow patriots!”

At the time of publication, the Old State Saloon had a 4.5* Google Review rating. It is not known whether the bar filed a complaint with Google.

The Old State Saloon revealed its offer has not been universally popular. X

At least one Old State Saloon customer has already taken the bar up on its offer. Ryan Spoon, vice chair of the Ada County Republican Central Committee in Idaho, was granted free beer from any of its 20 taps after he submitted proof that he’d assisted ICE in making an arrest.

On social media, the Old State Saloon leans into its culture-war branding, boasting in its bio that “liberals around the world hate us” and dubbing itself the “Birthplace of Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.”

Owner of the Old State Saloon, Mark Fitzpatrick, and his gun. Instagram

Fitzpatrick launched that “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” promotion—which was criticised in the media—in June 2024 as a response to Pride Month, advertising discounts and complimentary drinks for straight men, women, and couples.

Staff—who are, the bar boasts on its Instagram account, all armed for customer “safety”—also serve MAGA-themed cocktails, including the Maga Rita, Trump’s Survival Shot, and Biden’s Last Fall Mudslide.

Inside the Idaho Old State Saloon. The Old State Saloon

The Old State Saloon also sells a range of merchandise through its online store, including T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Make America Straight Again.”