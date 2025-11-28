Karoline Leavitt’s Relative Detained by ICE Gets Bittersweet Update

An appeal to help the relative of Karoline Leavitt fight her detention by ICE has hit its legal-defense goal—but she remained in immigration detention over Thanksgiving.

Bruna Ferreira, 33, the mother of the White House press secretary’s nephew, was taken into immigration custody earlier this month, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claiming the Brazilian national had overstayed a tourist visa.

On Thursday, Ferreira’s family said the fundraiser had “quickly surpassed” its target as supporters rallied to bring her home.

“We reached—and quickly surpassed—our fundraising goal,” the post on the GoFundMe page read, adding thanks to attorney Todd Pomerleau and his team.

At the time of publication, the fundraiser stood at $34,325 against a $30,000 goal.

The legal fund for Bruna Ferreira, as of the morning of Friday, 28 November, 2025. GoFundMe

Ferreira, however, remains in custody in Louisiana.

The family’s message struck a thankful tone despite the setback: “This Thanksgiving looks very different for our family… we are overwhelmed with gratitude… your compassion has reminded us just how powerful unity is.” It added: “We will continue to keep you updated as we move forward in this fight.”

Ferreira was detained on Nov. 12 in Revere, Massachusetts, while heading to pick up her son, 11, whom she shares with Leavitt’s brother, Michael.

Michael Leavitt, Bruna Ferreira, and their son in an undated image posted to social media. Pintrest

She is being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile pending removal proceedings, her lawyer said.

The case—which has been reported by news organizations worldwide—came to public attention after Ferreira’s family criticized Leavitt, 28, for not intervening. Ferreira has lived in the U.S. since she was six, and her relatives have accused the press secretary of “radio silence” since the arrest.

A source familiar with the Leavitt family said that the child has long lived with his father in New Hampshire, and that Leavitt and Ferreira “have not spoken in many years.” ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

The detention has become a flashpoint amid Trump-era enforcement. DHS has claimed Ferreira overstayed a tourist visa that lapsed in 1999 and referenced a prior battery arrest. Pomerleau has publicly disputed that claim, saying, “Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever.”

Pomerleau also said Ferreira once asked Leavitt to be her son’s godmother—an indication of how closely intertwined the families had been—even as the government transported Ferreira more than 1,500 miles from New England before the holiday.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.