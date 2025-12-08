Bar Owner Who Offered Free Drinks for ICE Tips Says He’s Getting Death Threats

The owner of a pro-MAGA bar that sparked national outrage by offering free drinks for tips to “identify and ultimately deport” any “illegal” says he has received death threats.

“People are outright saying I should die for this and that my family should die,” Mark Fitzpatrick, the self-described “heterosexual supremacist” and owner of the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, told Fox News Digital.

On Nov. 29, Fitzpatrick’s business went viral after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reshared one of its posts on X. The post read, “Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon!” The post had amassed nearly 8 million views as of Dec. 8.

ALERT: Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon! — Old State Saloon (@OldStateSaloon) November 29, 2025

“At Old State Saloon, we really aren’t strangers to speaking out boldly about conservative, Christian values,” Fitzpatrick told Fox, adding that he “couldn’t believe it” when the DHS amplified his post.

After the post went viral online, the MAGA-themed bar, which serves cocktails such as the Maga Rita, Trump’s Survival Shot, and Biden’s Last Fall Mudslide, received hundreds of negative reviews aimed at the business, prompting Facebook and Instagram to remove the bar’s offer.

Despite the backlash, Fitzpatrick maintained in his Fox interview that he “simply posted something that encourages people to support law enforcement, to support the efforts of our immigration.”

Owner of the Old State Saloon, Mark Fitzpatrick, and his gun. Instagram

According to a new analysis of publicly available data, the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown—often involving aggressive actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents—has mostly swept up people with no criminal records.

A November YouGov/CBS poll showed that the president’s deportation program divides Americans along party lines, with 92 percent of Republicans approving compared to just 15 percent of Democrats.

“Some people are praying for me and for my protection,” Fitzpatrick said in his interview, adding that he has also received “many threats to burn down the building.”

Americans are divided over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown along party lines. Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

“I did think about why people get so upset with me,” the bar owner revealed, as he has received public backlash for the second time.

In 2024, Fitzpatrick’s bar made headlines after the owner announced he would host “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” in June, coinciding with Pride Month. At the time, he offered free beer to every “heterosexual male” on Mondays and a 15 percent discount on Wednesdays for what he deemed “Heterosexual Couples Day.”