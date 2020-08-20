Kamala Harris Gave a Voice To American Women’s Silent Screams

Wednesday was a night of reminding the American people what the Democratic Party stands for—and what Donald Trump doesn’t. Since the president of the United States stands for nothing except himself, and earlier in the day endorsed QAnon because they like him, it was not so hard for Democrats to remind the American people that they actually want to do things for the country besides jail children and let the blue states die. It was a night of Democrats making the case for immigrant’s rights, gun safety, action on climate change, and fighting domestic violence.

Not every one of these convention video montages lands, but the one that opened the DNC’s night three was a powerful reminder that a video montage done well is worth a thousand tweets. The gun violence segment reminded us what Democrats are doing here on a policy level, which is important because in the time of Trump, it’s easy to fall bad into the narrative of “orange man bad.” Which of course he is and every day he seems to be getting more sinister.

The montage was moving on its own, with that mother talking about her 13-year-old son who survived a shot in the skill but today can’t even speak. But it turned out that was just an introduction for one of the most effective speakers in the party: gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman. Giffords is able to speak of gun violence because her life has been forever changed by being shot in the face from point-blank range. Giffords is also married to a Senate candidate Mark Kelly who is running for horrible Martha McSally’s Arizona Senate seat.