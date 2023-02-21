Barbara Bosson, Who Played Captain’s Wife on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dead at 83

Read it at Deadline
Actress Barbara Bosson, best known to TV audiences for her role as police captain’s wife Fay Furillo on Hill Street Blues, has died at age 83, Deadline reported. Bosson was nominated for five Emmys for her performances on the critically acclaimed show, which was created by her then-husband, Steven Bochco; she earned a sixth nomination for the show, Murder One. Her credits also included Hooperman and Cop Rock and dozens of guest starring roles. “More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama,” her son, Jesse Bochco, wrote on social media.