Barbie Dream Fest Attendees Rip ‘Nightmare’ Event

Organizers have been pressured to issue refunds after a pricey Barbie Dream Fest turned into a “nightmare” event.

Fans of the iconic pink doll flocked to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend, but arrived to find themselves standing in a half-empty convention hall that was far from resembling a dream house.

Attendees arrived at a cavernous convention hall filled with less-than-impressive Barbie-themed props. Reddit

Event marketing materials had promised “three days full of: keynotes, photo ops, live performances, workshops, panels, guest meet & greets, fan fashion shows,” and more.

With prices ranging from $69 for a day pass to $449 for a so-called “Dream Pass,” Barbie lovers were left sorely disappointed by what they found.

“It just makes me laugh, because if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry,” Brenna Miller, 40, told NBC News. She told the network she spent nearly $500 on one of the three-day VIP passes.

The Sunday Times reports that those who forked out $249 for a Pink Pass said the “swag bag” it came with a Barbie-branded bottle of hand sanitizer.

A biking portion of the nightmare Barbie event was not-so-awe-inspiring. Reddit

“You can get them at the Dollar Store,” pink-pass customer Tara Brooks told the paper.

As for the event’s dream house replica, the Times described it as being a “one-dimensional cut-out with a stretch of artificial grass, a picnic blanket, two pink chairs and a camper van.”

The supposed ‘80s style-roller rink. Reddit

An “eighties disco roller-rink” promised to let fans “glide under neon lights,” according to an event program. In reality, the rink was ten metal barricades arranged in a rectangle, with “no neon lights, no decor, no disco,” writes the Times.

Barbie’s parent company, Mattel, said the event was operated by Mischief Management, which licensed the Barbie brand for the fest.

The event immediately drew negative comparisons from fans, including the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival. That failed event culminated in a documentary, numerous lawsuits, and the sentencing of organizer Billy McFarland to four years in prison.

The Barbie flub has also been compared to “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” in Glasgow, Scotland, which received equally abhorrent reviews in 2024 after fans arrived at a cavernous warehouse that did not appear as marketed.

In a Reddit page dedicated solely to the world of Barbie, enthusiasts are furious. One described the event as “a major flop,” suggesting organizers ​​hand out “I survived Barbie Nightmare Fest” stickers to those who attended.

It does not appear that stickers are being delivered to attendees, but refunds are reportedly being issued.

“We are working with Mischief Management, who are managing attendee feedback and issuing full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets,” a spokesperson for Mattel said. “We want every fan experience to be an excellent one.”

Mischief Management confirmed refunds would be issued.

“Mischief Management is incredibly grateful to everyone who joined Barbie Dream Fest,” it said in a statement. ”Bringing fans together—alongside Barbie role models, designers, partners, and global icons who embody the true spirit of Barbie—was at the heart of this event. Barbie Dream Fest was created as an intimate fan convention designed to foster meaningful connection, inspiration, and closer access to Barbie and her world.”