Barclays Names New CEO

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Telegraph
Barclays appointed Antony Jenkins as the new chief executive on Thursday, weeks after Bob Diamond resigned amid accusations of rate-fixing. Jenkins is the head of the bank’s retail and business banking division, raising questions about the future of the bank’s investment division. Jenkins acknowledged the “serious mistakes” of recent years, but he insisted the bank has a “unique opportunity to restore Barclays reputation by making it the ‘go to’ bank in all of our chosen markets.”