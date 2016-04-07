Barkley: Move NBA All-Star Game From NC

CHEAT SHEET
Charles Barkley called on the NBA on Wednesday to take a stand against North Carolina’s new anti-LGBT law by moving the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte. The new law requires transgender individuals to use public restrooms based on the gender that matches their birth certificate. “As a black person, I’m against any form of discrimination—against whites, Hispanics, gays, lesbians, however you want to phrase it,” the Turner Sports NBA analyst and Hall of Famer told CNN. “It’s my job, with the position of power that I’m in and being able to be on television—I’m supposed to stand up for the people who can’t stand up for themselves.”