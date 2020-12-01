Barr Admits DOJ Found No Evidence of Voter Fraud That Would Change Election Results
WOMP WOMP
Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday said the Department of Justice has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the presidential election—despite unfounded claims from President Donald Trump that the results were rigged. In an interview with the Associated Press, Barr said federal prosecutors and the FBI have been investigating several complaints of mass voter fraud, but have not yet found any evidence to back up those claims. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said. Trump has refused to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, filing several failed lawsuits in multiple battleground states and sending baseless tweets that the election was riddled with fraud.
Last month, Barr issued a directive allowing federal prosecutors to pursue any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities. “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr said. Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who both represent Trump, released a statement following Barr’s interview, asserting without evidence that “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation” and that their legal team has gathered “ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined.” The two lawyers insisted Barr’s “opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.”