Barron Trump Is a Gamer Not a Player at NYU

The president-elect’s teenage son has found a safe way to make new friends.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Reporter

Barron Trump is a gamer at NYU.
Georgio Vierra/AFP via Getty Images

Barron Trump has a safe way of meeting new friends in college—he plays video games with them from the comfort of his home.

The president-elect’s youngest child is a freshman at New York University, but he hasn’t been able to interact normally with his fellow students because his Secret Service protectors are always trailing him.

At 6ft 9ins tall, it’s hard for him to hide in a crowd and hang out.

So the keen gamer has reached out to his new classmates to play with them online.

Barron Trump is a gamer at NYU. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

According to TMZ, Barron, 18, has asked other students for their Discord usernames and gamertags. Discord is an app for gamers where players can build their own profiles and chat and play with other members.

A keen soccer player, Barron’s favorite game is said to be FC25, formerly known as FIFA.

During the election campaign, Donald Trump said Barron persuaded him to do an interview with high-profile streamer Adin Ross.

Donald Trump Asks UFC Boss if Barron Could Be a Cage FighterIN THE RED CORNER
Leigh Kimmins
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump told Ross, who rose to fame streaming himself playing games like NBA 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto 5, that his son was a big fan.

TMZ quoted NYU students as saying that Barron is transported to and from class in an SUV and doesn’t spend much time on campus, hanging at the back of his economics lectures with his Secret Service detail.

But the teenager is described as being friendly and “chill” by his classmates.

