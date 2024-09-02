Barron Learned of Trump Assassination Attempt During Tennis Lesson
MATCH POINT
It was a tennis lesson that Barron Trump won’t soon forget. In a recent interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, Donald Trump revealed his youngest son learned that his father had been shot while on the court. “He's a good tennis player. And somebody ran up (and said), ‘Barron! Barron! Your father's been shot!,’” the former president recounted. Trump said that Barron reacted immediately: “He loves his father. He’s a good kid, good student. And he ran, ‘Mom! What’s going on? What’s going on?” According to Trump, his wife, Melania, was watching coverage of the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and saw the attempt on his life play out live. “She was watching it live. Can you imagine? And then I got up and let people know I was okay. Fight. Fight. Fight. But it was a big hit,” Trump said. In a previous interview with Fox News, Trump had spoken about Melania’s reaction to seeing the assassination attempt: “When I could talk to people, I said, ‘So what was your feeling?’, and she said she can’t even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me,” he said. Trump was on Fox News promoting his new book Save America, which will be released Sept. 3.