Bonds and Clemens Lose Out on Last Chance at Baseball Hall of Fame
NO HITTER
Baseball legends Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, whose legacies were tainted by their use of steroids, failed to bring in enough votes to enter the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame for the tenth time on Tuesday, as did All-Star pitcher turned conservative pundit Curt Schilling. It’s the last chance all three would be eligible for entry via ballot. Bonds is a seven-time World Series MVP, Clemens a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, Schilling a six-time All-Star. Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America did vote to induct David “Big Papi” Ortiz on his first ballot, though he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2003. Ortiz did not test positive again and retired in 2016. He, along with Schilling, was one of the key players in the Red Sox’s 2004 World Series win, the team’s first since 1918, and Ortiz was World Series MVP in 2013.