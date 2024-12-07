Barry Keoghan Breaks His Silence On Relationship Backlash
Barry Keoghan addressed his abrupt departure from Instagram after he deactivated his account on the platform Friday night. The actor took to X asking fans be “respectful” of him and his loved ones after his name was “dragged across the internet” following news of his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday. Since their split, internet rumors have swirled that Keoghan cheated on the pop star. Some suggested he had a tryst with influencer Breckie Hill, a claim Hill seemingly confirmed when she re-posted a TikTok about their speculated romance. Keoghan, however, made no mention of Hill in his statement. “The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent, and every other inhumane thing you can imagine,” the actor wrote, accusing trolls of “Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them.” Keoghan, who has a young son, also pleaded with social media users to think of his child before they post about him. “I need you to remeber (sic) he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older,” he said.
