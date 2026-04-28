Oscar Nominee Breaks Silence on Allegations He Cheated on A-List Pop Star

Barry Keoghan has finally addressed allegations he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter—claims that pushed him to largely pull back from public life. The Saltburn star, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor in 2023, told the Friends Keep Secrets podcast hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco that rumors he cheated on Carpenter were “not true” and were merely social media noise. When pressed about whether he was referring to his breakup with the 26-year-old pop star in December 2024, Keoghan, 33, said that “having a relationship in the public eye” can cause assumptions to be “amplified.” Shortly after the breakup, Keoghan disappeared from social media. “I have been avoiding stuff,” Keoghan told the podcast. “I came off Instagram and social profiles. I stopped going to events. I stopped socializing.” He said he hopes fans will stop speculating about his personal life moving forward, saying, “I’m asking people to stop assuming and to stop jumping on this narrative and attacking me and dragging me down in any way.”