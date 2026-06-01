Legendary Singer, 82, Reveals ‘Upsetting’ Discovery After Cancer Diagnosis

Veteran singer Barry Manilow has revealed concern about the state of his voice ahead of his planned return to the stage following his serious health issues.

In an interview broadcast on ABC News’ Good Morning America on Monday, the 82-year-old “Mandy” and “Copacabana” singer described the “upsetting” reality as he prepares for his upcoming farewell tour after being diagnosed with lung cancer and undergoing a left lung lobectomy.

“My voice—I don’t know whether it’s coming back,” Manilow told ABC News’ Chris Connelly. “I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn’t sound like me at all. I just couldn’t believe that it’s over.”

“That is really upsetting. Because I don’t want it to stop,” he added.

Barry Manilow playing the piano during his “Good Morning America” interview. Screengrab/ABC News.

Manilow, whose career has spanned five decades, said he still does not even know if his voice will be ready for his tour, which is due to begin later this month.

“I looked at my band and they were all looking at the floor. So, that was the first hint that something was not right,” he said.

“I’ve always taken my voice for granted. Don’t take it seriously. Now I do because it doesn’t seem to be there the way it always was.”

The showman, who also turns 83 later this month, revealed in December 2025 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and would require surgery.

The Grammy Award-winning artist said at the time it was “pure luck” that doctors found the cancer so early and that his treatment would not involve chemotherapy or radiation.

However, Manilow was admitted to the ICU for seven days after suffering from pneumonia during his treatment.

“It was terrifying. There were a couple of moments there that I thought, you know, this may be goodbye,” Manilow told Good Morning America. “But these people at this hospital, they were just angels, saints. I could cry so hard every time I think about these nurses and doctors.”

Barry Manilow has sold more than 85 million records worldwide during his lengthy career. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Manilow has since confirmed he is cancer-free and that he “can’t wait” to get back onstage if he is able to sing.

“I’m in great shape. I’m ready to go. I just hope my voice is. If I sound good, that would be just great,” he said. “I really don’t want to cry on stage, but I don’t know whether I’ll be able to hold that back this time.”