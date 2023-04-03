Dave Portnoy Slammed on Twitter After Lashing Out at LSU Star Angel Reese
‘ANGRIEST SHORT DUDE FROM BOSTON’
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is taking it from all sides on Twitter after an aggressive March Madness tweet that seemed to display some pretty glaring contradictions. During Sunday night’s NCAA basketball final, LSU star forward Angel Reese drew headlines for her in-game trash talk, throwing up John Cena’s signature “you can’t see me” hand-wave against Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as her team closed in on victory. Yet Portnoy had stronger words for Reese than most, calling the 20-year-old a “classless piece of shit” after failing to comment when Clark made the same gesture in a game last week. Twitter users were quick to jump on Portnoy’s perceived hypocrisy, with one user calling his tirade “soft” and another comparing the criticism of Reese, who is Black, to the perceived double standard faced by tennis star Serena Williams. User @chipgoines may have summed up the criticism best when he tweeted, “If this tweet isn’t the most racist, angriest short dude from Boston tweet of the season idk what is.”