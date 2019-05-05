Bartender Charged for Serving Texas Man Before Mass Murder

Before Spencer Hight murdered his estranged wife and seven other people at a Dallas Cowboys watch party in 2017, he downed drinks at the Local Public House in Plano. Now, the bartender is being hit with a misdemeanor charge by officials who say she shouldn’t have served him when he appeared to be already drunk. Lindsey Glass allegedly sent text messages detailing the six drinks Hight had and his bizarre behavior just before the shooting. ”Spencer has a big knife on the bar and is spinning it and just asked for his tab and said I have to go do some dirty work ... Psychoooooooo,” she wrote, according to NBC DFW. Glass’ attorney called the charge “shameful” and said his client is being scapegoated.