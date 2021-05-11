This Baseboard Cleaning Tool Takes the Chore Out of Cleaning

Scouting Report: This convenient cleaning tool made tackling one of my most dreaded household chores a breeze.

Saturday mornings during my childhood were a chore, literally. The sounds of 70s soul music blaring from the living room stereo meant it was time for my brothers and me to clean our three-bedroom house from top to bottom. And the chore I hated more than any other was getting down on my hands and knees to clean the baseboards, those awful white boards that cover the space between the wall and the floor.

What my mom saw as a gorgeous feature of our home, I saw as an annoyingly odd-shaped dust collector. And when I left my parents' house, I vowed to never go anywhere near a baseboard again. I was doing great until months of quarantine in my apartment forced me to find dust in the crevices of my baseboards that I was blissfully unaware of before.

A search for baseboard cleaning hacks led me to the Baseboard Buddy, an adjustable cleaning tool designed to clean baseboards and crown moldings. My Baseboard Buddy starter pack came with one cleaning tool and three replacement cleaning pads. It was really easy to assemble: I snapped the handle in place and attached the microfiber cleaning pad to the plastic head and it was ready to go. The reusable cleaning pads can be used dry to attract dust and pet hair or damp with water and your favorite all-purpose cleaner to remove more difficult dirt and stains. I knew I had neglected my baseboards long enough, so I dampened my pad with a soap and water cocktail and got to work.

With Stevie Wonder blaring, I sashayed through my apartment, gliding the Baseboard Buddy along the base of the walls. I was blown away as the pad molded to the shape of the baseboards trapping dust that had grown comfortable in the crevices. The adjustable handle expands up to four feet, letting me reach up to crown moldings and down to the baseboards without wobbling on a stool or pulling a muscle. The plastic head swivels 360 degrees, leaving me with no excuse to avoid cleaning the tough corners. And when I finished, I was impressed with my beautifully clean baseboards and a little disgusted with myself for neglecting them for so long. The Baseboard Buddy took my spring cleaning game to the next level and left me with baseboards that would make my mother proud.

