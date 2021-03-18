Clean Up With Our Go-To Cleaning Products

Sometimes, finding the perfect cleaning product can feel like an endless search. Finding something that doesn’t smell toxic and actually works is somehow trickier than it should be. Thankfully, we’ve tried and tested plenty of cleaning products so you don’t have to. From reusable eco-friendly products that aren’t terrible to the environment, to products that are infused with essential oils, these are our favorite cleaning products out there.

Dawn PowerWash Spray Kit Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould says “she can’t stop spraying Dawn’s Powerwash Dish Spray.” When her dishwasher broke, she decided to give the spray a try and it’s starting to help her “forget all about not having a dishwasher.” All you have to do is spray, scrub, rinse, and set to dry. That’s it. Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set Scouted Contributor Steven John loves the smell of these cleaning products (and not in a weird way, we promise). They smell like “a blend of pine, mint, pepper, and a lemon/herb scent,” that is “powerful yet not overpowering.” But not only does it smell great, it cuts through grime, no problemo. Buy at Supernatural $ 75

Skylarlife Mold & Mildew Remover Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould’s guilty pleasure might just be using this Mold & Mildew Gel. Not only “does it work well on extra-stubborn spots” but it “requires basically zero effort” on her part. It’s great for cleaning around sink faucets or around the caulk in the shower floor. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Clean Essentials Kit I personally love these because they’re reusable. The Clean Essentials Kit comes with four reusable bottles—one for hand soap, one for streak free, one for multi-surface, and one for bathroom. Each comes with a corresponding tablet that you dissolve in water, and voila—four cleaning products. You can order more refills of the tablets, as needed, too. Buy at Blueland $ 39

The Starter Kit Similarly to Blueland, when you order from Branch Basics, you get sent a bunch of empty bottles. Instead of tablets, there’s a “concentrate” that you mix with water to make five cleaning products: glass cleaner, bathroom, all-purpose, foaming soap, and laundry detergent. The multi-purpose cleaner is kind of like my favorite hot sauce— I use it on everything. Buy at Branch Basics $ 59

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.