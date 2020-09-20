I’m a Convert: It’s These Cleaning Products or Bust

I like to keep a clean space. A tiny smudge can drive me up the wall, and quickly towards the wall with my cleaning supply arsenal. But is there an easier way than lugging out a bucket of different cleaners and spritzes to accomplish the job? Even if that wasn’t bad, the chemical smell itself is enough to make me lightheaded. And don’t get me started on how non-eco-friendly they are. Recently, I discovered a brand that makes eco-friendly, fragrance-free cleaners that solve just about every issue I have with traditional cleaners, and then some.

In the Starter Kit from Branch Basics, you get three empty spray bottles, a laundry detergent bottle, a hand soap foaming bottle, and one 33 oz. bottle of “The Concentrate.” When I first got my package, I was shocked—I considered picking up the phone, thinking they had forgotten to include the rest of my cleaning concentrates. And then, upon reading the instructions, I realized that this concentrate, this singular bottle, somehow produces five different cleaning products. All you have to do is fill the bottles up to the demarcated lines with water,then add concentrate to the corresponding line as well (each bottle is different). That’s it. Then you’ll have fragrance-free, streak-free glass cleaner, bathroom cleaner, all-purpose cleaner, foaming soap, and laundry detergent, with plenty of extra concentrate to spare (which can then be reordered).And if you’re wondering if it actually works — it does, unbelievably well. My glass surfaces have never been more transparent, and pesky stains are easily removed with a spritz of all-purpose and a paper towel.

What makes Branch Basics stand out for me isn’t the idea that they offer reusable bottles and eco-friendly packaging (although that is a plus). What’s so extraordinary is that they give you the tools to create three cleaning products from one concentrated solution. Why would I buy individual cleaners ever again?

The Starter Kit Buy on Branch Basics $ 59

