This Cleaning Gel Is The Best Way to Destress and Clean Up (in That Order)

I don’t know about you, but being forced into one space has made me a bit of a neat freak. I eat over my desk now, I exercise near my desk now, I even do puzzles near my desk now. At a time when we’re supposed to be even more clean-conscious, it’s annoying because it feels like another thing to stress out about. And the life of a neat freak can be stressful. While there are organizers around to help everything have a home and plenty of vacuums to suck up dust, I’ve been looking for a new solution. And I just found it.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

This Color Coral Keyboard Cleaning Gel is for way more than just cleaning your keyboard. First, it’s a stress ball. But only use it as one before you get to cleaning (this is why I recommend getting multiple, and you’ll have to get rid of them after a few deep cleans anyway). Then, once you’re destressed it becomes an amazing cleaner that will grab dust off of just about anything. Sure, you can use it on your keyboard (I definitely do) but it’s also great for car AC vents, hard to reach cracks, speakers, and any other surface you can think of.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO CLEAN WITH COLOR CORAL

Look, cleaning sucks and is already stressful enough. This is the only pre-cleaning stress toy I know of, and we could all use a little enjoyment to pair with our daily tasks right about now. Also the way it grips surfaces like keyboards is extremely satisfying. While a duster might do the trick, you know for certain that this gel is getting into absolutely every crack and crevice. So even that little cookie crumb on your keyboard that has been nagging at you for weeks on end will be picked up. What a relief.

Universal Cleaning Gel Buy on Amazon $ 6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

