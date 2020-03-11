How to Deep Clean and Sanitize Your Home and Gadgets

It’s easy to believe that just a simple wipe down with soap and water can really give your home and the things inside of it a real, good clean. For most of my adult life, I did just that. Soap cleans things, right? But, that’s not exactly the truth. Doing a deep clean and sanitation can help prevent the spread of germs, viruses, and harmful diseases. Adding a few of these sanitizing products to your cleaning routine can keep you and your family healthy, even if it takes a few extra minutes to really go to town and clean the crap out of your things. No one ever said staying healthy was a cake walk, my friend. We’ve broken it down by all the surfaces in your home, including some of the things you use every day.

FOR YOUR GADGETS

iCloth Lens and Screen Cleaner What do Phone screens, laptops, and TV screens all have in common? Most of them harbor tons of germs and are rarely (if ever) actually wiped clean. These individually-wrapped wipes were made especially for electronics, so they’ll get rid of dirt and germs without damaging the delicate screens or buttons. Keep them in your bag, desk drawer, and around the house for easy access. Realistically, you can use any disinfectant wipe on your gadgets, but those can leave streaks or excess fluid can seep into the electronics. Buy on Amazon $ 23

FOR YOUR HANDS

Dial Complete 2 In 1 Moisturizing & Antibacterial Hand Wash Look, it’s common sense to say that you should be washing your hands, and yet here we are. Washing your hands is the first line of defense in spreading germs and keeping you and the people around you healthy. And, because you’ll be washing your hands much more frequently and for longer periods of time during flu season or when a pandemic breaks out, you’ll want one that won’t dry you out. This hand wash has both moisturizing and antibacterial properties. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping Buy on Walmart $ 11

FOR YOUR SOFT SURFACES

Tide Antibacterial Fabric Spray Furniture like couches and beds need some special attention as well. This antibacterial fabric spray will keep your soft surfaces clean. It kills 99.9% of bacteria, including odor-causing bacteria, which means not only will your furniture look clean, it’ll smell clean, too. Who doesn’t want that? You can even use it on clothing, towels, or car seats — it’s designed to penetrate into any soft fabric. Buy on Target $ 6 Buy on Amazon $ 18

FOR YOUR HARD SURFACES

PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant Spray Generously spray hard surfaces like kitchen counters, bathroom sinks, toilets, and even doorknobs, then wipe clean. A spray like this is great to have around even for regular cleaning, as it’ll help prevent germ build up. There’s no bleach, so you don’t need to worry about ruining clothing or linens, either. Buy on Amazon $ 19

FOR YOUR FLOORS

Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner Stocking up on a good floor cleaner is never a bad idea. Mop your floors with this classic cleaner as part of your normal cleaning routine. You can even use this on other hard surfaces like kitchen counters and bathroom tile. It has a light scent of lavender, so your home will smell fresh and bright, not chemical-like and harsh. Buy on Amazon $ 14

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.