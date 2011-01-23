Bath Salts the Latest Drug Problem

CHEAT SHEET
Aren't bath salts supposed to be calming? A new wave of addicts are smoking, injecting, and snorting bath salts that provide the same effects as methamphetamines. The salts contain the chemicals mephedrone and methylenedioxypyrovalerone, also known as MDPV, which authorities say can cause hallucinations, paranoia, rapid heart rates and suicidal thoughts. State lawmakers are working on legislation to ban the salts. Louisiana already issued an emergency order outlawing the salts after the state's poison center received more than 125 calls about exposure to the chemicals. While the stimulants face federal scrutiny, Drug Enforcement Administration officials say the process to restrict these chemicals can take years.