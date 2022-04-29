CHEAT SHEET
Batman Comic Book Legend Neal Adams Dies at 80
Neal Adams, known for bringing super heroes to life with his legendary comic book art, has died at age 80, according to family. The trailblazing illustrator started his career drawing for Archie Comics in 1959. He began freelancing for DC Comics in 1967 and worked with Marvel Comics the following year. Adams was credited for drawing X-Men, Batman, the Avengers, and portraying serious issues—like drug addiction and racism—in his comics. Along with co-founding the Comic Creators Guild, Adams was inducted into the Will Eisner "Comic Book Hall of Fame," the Harvey Awards’ “Jack Kirby Hall of Fame,” and the Inkwell Awards “Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame.”