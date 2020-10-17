Baton Rouge Man Killed 2-Year-Old, Abducted 9-Year-Old Relative, Cops Say
HORRIFIC
A Baton Rouge man was taken into custody Friday morning in connection with a spree of overnight shootings that left a 2-year-old dead. Kendrick Myles allegedly opened fire in four households Thursday night. Police said he began at a family member’s house, where he opened fire and abducted a 9-year-old relative. He then allegedly forced his way into another family member’s home and began shooting there in the course of an argument. The family member is expected to survive, though their injuries are unclear. Myles opened fire at a third house later in the night and hit a 2-year-old, Azariah Thomas, who later died, according to the police. The evening ended in an hours-long standoff between Myles and the police at yet another house with the 9-year-old as a hostage that ended in Myles’ arrest. The alleged gunman is charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, and firearms offenses. He also had an outstanding warrant for arson.