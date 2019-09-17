CHEAT SHEET
THE THIRTEENTH COLONY
‘Battlestar Galactica’ Reboot to Air on NBCUniversal Streaming Service
Peacock, the new NBCUniversal streaming service launching April 2020, will be the home of a reboot of the sci-fi classic Battlestar Galactica. The series will be directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, although it is not clear what aspect of the original story the new series will focus on. The platform will also host reboots of Saved By the Bell, from 30 Rock executive producer Tracey Wigfield, and Punky Brewster starring Soleil Moon Frye, according to Deadline.
Battlestar Galactica was created by Glen A. Larson following the popularity of Star Wars, and made its short-lived debut in 1978. It was then revived by director Ronald D. Moore in 2003 with a three-hour Sci-Fi Channel miniseries and subsequent series that ran for four seasons. The plot follows the last remaining group of humans after a series of wars with an android race. The humans are searching for their last hope for survival: a colony known as Earth.