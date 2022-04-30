The CW Cancels ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’
END OF AN ERA
Well, this is a kick in the cape for many CW fans. Beloved series Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have been canceled at the network. The sad news about Batwoman, which ran for three seasons, was announced Friday afternoon by showrunner and series creator Caroline Dries on Twitter. “Just got the sad news that Batwoman will not be seeing an [Season 4]. I am bummed, but full of gratitude,” she wrote in her tweet. “What an honor to make 51 episodes.” Fans immediately reacted to the announcement with an outpouring of grief, while the stars of the series took to social media to share their gratitude for the show’s run. “HERstory was made and it can never be taken,” wrote star Javicia Leslie on Instagram. A few hours later, more devastating news came to CW fans as it was announced that long-running fan favorite Legends of Tomorrow would not be returning for an 8th season. “Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’,” Keto Shimizu, Legends co-showrunner and executive producer, wrote on Twitter. “We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could.” It’s really the end of an era at The CW.