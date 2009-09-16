Baucus Unveils Bill Without the 'Gang'

CHEAT SHEET
Democratic Senator Max Baucus offered up his version of the health-care bill, which has no provision for a government-run insurance option, and instead allows for a system of nonprofit consumer-owned co-ops. Dropping the "public option" in favor of co-ops was intended to woo the "Gang of Six" moderates on the Senate Finance Committee, but not a single of Baucus’ Republican colleagues is supporting it. Worse, Democrats are bailing, too. "The way it is now there is no way I can vote for the package," said Democratic Senator Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia. Rockefeller is concerned about the lack of a public option, changes to Medicaid, changes to SCHIP, and overall affordability provisions.