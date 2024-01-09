‘Baywatch’ Actress Nicole Eggert Has Stage 2 Breast Cancer

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
Actress Nicole Eggert of Baywatch and Charles in Charge fame has revealed she has Stage 2 breast cancer and is waiting for surgery. “I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she told People. “You sit there and it’s in you and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you just want it out.” Eggert, 51, said she experienced symptoms in October but had to wait until the end of November for testing. Now her doctors are deciding whether she will have chemotherapy and radiation before or after surgery. “This journey’s been rough for me,” the single mom of two said. “This hasn’t been a breezy sail through life.”