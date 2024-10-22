Celebrity

‘Baywatch’ Star Dies at 68 After Parkinson’s Battle

R.I.P.

The actor starred in more episodes of the show than anyone else apart from David Hasselhoff.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Reporter

Former ‘Baywatch’ star Michael Newman has died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Vinnie Zuffante/Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Former Baywatch star Michael Newman has died aged 68, nearly two decades after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The actor, who played Mike “Newmie” Newman on the hit show, was the only cast member who once worked as a real-life lifeguard.

Michael Newman, pictured earlier this year.
Michael Newman, pictured earlier this year.

Apart from David Hasselhoff, he appeared in more episodes than anybody else–150 in total. He carried on working as a firefighter while he was on Baywatch and continued until his retirement after 25 years of battling fires. He was 50 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

His death was announced by Newman’s close friend, Matt Felker, director of the recent Hulu show about the series.

The Secrets of ‘Baywatch’ Revealed in Splashy New Docuseries

SLOW MOTION
Barry Levitt, Kevin Fallon
A photo illustration showing a still from After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.

According to the New York Post, he died on Sunday “from heart complications” and was “surrounded by his family and friends.”

“This terminal disease has allowed me a lot of thinking time, which I maybe didn’t want, but it’s brought me wisdom,” he told People earlier this year. “My body has changed so slowly that I hardly notice it, yet I am constantly reminded that Parkinson’s has now become the center of my life.

“I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I’m taking life seriously,” he added.

Pamela Anderson: ‘I Underestimated Myself’ in Hollywood

SECOND ACT
Clay Walker
Pamela Anderson on the red carpet in 2023.

Newman leaves Sarah, his wife of 36 years, their two children, Chris and Emily, and a granddaughter, Charlie, who is one.

In recent years, he has helped raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for the illness.

David Gardner

David Gardner

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

obsessed

Elon Musk‘s $1 Million Lottery Went to Two Republicans Who’d Already Voted

Sean Craig
obsessed

Robert Downey Jr. Reacts to Elon Musk ‘Cosplaying’ as Tony Stark

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
obsessed

Elvira Calls Out Ariana Grande for Rude Behavior at Meet and Greet

Grace Harrington
obsessed

Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

Michael Boyle,
Matt Wilstein
obsessed

We Can’t Get Over This Scene From Cate Blanchett’s New Film

Andrew Crump