Bazooka Joe Ditching Its Comics

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Business Insider
The makers of Bazooka Joe fired a shot to the heart of fans of the gum. As part of its first advertising campaign in five years, the gum is receiving a makeover, which includes getting rid of its beloved Bazooka Joe comic strip. Instead, brainteasers and other activities will wrap the chew. The iconic red, white, and blue packaging will also be spruced up with graffiti-inspired yellows and pinks, and the actual stick of gum is getting bigger, from 4.5 grams to 6. For the first time in years, 7-Eleven, Target, and other major retailers will begin stocking the gum again.