BBC Apologizes to Queen

Royal etiquette 101: don’t tell secrets about the queen. The BBC has issued a formal apology to Queen Elizabeth II after presenter Frank Gardner revealed intimate details of a private conversation he had with the queen in 2004. Speaking with BBC Tuesday, he explained how the queen expressed concern to him about Britain’s inability to arrest Abu Hamza—a radical cleric wanted over allegations of a terrorist training camp. “She couldn’t understand [why]—surely there must be some law that he broke,” said Gardner. “She was upset that her subjects were being denigrated by this man.” Buckingham Palace has yet to comment.