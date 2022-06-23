Read it at Entertainment Weekly
Beanie Feldstein is going to tie the knot! The 28-year-old Booksmart and Funny Girl star is engaged to her girlfriend of four years, Bonnie Chance Roberts, whom she met in 2019 on the production of the film How to Build a Girl, as was reported by Entertainment Weekly. Feldstein shared photos of the twinkle-lit proposal on Instagram, beaming in front of a small crowd of family and friends. On her Instagram story, she wrote: “you make me happier than i knew was possible.” Last year, Feldstein told Bustle that she was ready to settle down with Roberts and create a life full of babies, puppies, and meaningful art.