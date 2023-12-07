Bearaby’s New Weighted Stuffed Animals Are Actually For Stressed-Out Adults

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s face it: we’re all children at heart at the sight of a cuddly, cute teddy bear. And with Bearaby’s latest release, we have an excuse to embrace our inner child—all in the name of rest, relaxation, and stress relief, of course.

Bearabuddies, a weighted stuffed animal collection from Bearaby, launched on Dec. 5, just in time to check off the rest of your holiday shopping list. The calming and astutely cute stuffed animals, which include a teddy bear, elephant, and bunny, aren’t your everyday plushies; the 4.5-pound creatures serve as a source of rest and relaxation in their design, from their squeezable, weighted paws, their heavy, huggable, squishable bellies, to their flat, evenly weighted backs. Every detail of their design is meant to support a calming, restful self-care routine.

Whether you want to squeeze Elli Elephant after an especially stressful workday, turn Remi Rabbit into a makeshift pillow, or cuddle up with Benji Bear for a good night’s restorative sleep, these Bearabuddies are a great accessory for any stress-relieving routine or practice.

Their muted, goes-with-everything design means you can confidently display them anywhere in your home without hiding them away under the sheets. The weighted animals are made with 100 percent knit cotton and Bearaby’s signature weighted material. If you’re already a fan of Bearaby’s weighted blankets, you’ll love its new signature, stress-relieving plushie lineup to pair with your go-to blanket. Read more about these Bearabuddies below, including their unique backstories!

Benji Bear You can’t have a stuffed animal collection without a teddy bear, and Benji Bear delivers on being a soothing, relaxing companion. This chocolate brown bear with a heart-shaped nose apparently loves tap dancing and baking. Buy At Bearaby $ 99 Free Shipping

Elli Elephant Children and adults alike will cherish this soothing, stress-melting elephant. From her squishy trunk to her love of synchronized swimming, Elli Elephant is the napping accessory you never knew you needed. Buy At Bearaby $ 99 Free Shipping

Remi Rabbit It’s hard to resist those pink fluffy ears, but it’s Remi Rabbit’s heavy, huggable belly that you’ll love most. This Bearabuddies’ backstory includes a love of gardening and quilting. Buy At Bearaby $ 99 Free Shipping

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.