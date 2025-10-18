Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Weighted blankets stepped onto the scene a few years back, touted for their alleged anxiety-reducing and sleep-improving benefits. As a bona fide skeptic (and a chronic insomniac), I wasn’t convinced that sleeping with a 15-pound weighted blanket was going to put me to bed like a topical lullaby or even help me fall asleep fast—mainly because I assumed that all of that extra weight was going to make me downright sweaty—not sleepy.

The theory behind weighted blankets’ calming effects is predicated on the idea that the added weight on the body helps boost natural “happy” hormones like serotonin and reduces the production of cortisol (the hormone most associated with stress and our fight or flight response). Anecdotally, I had been told by several friends that their own weighted blanket had been a huge game-changer—one of which claimed theirs had helped them wean off of their prescription sleeping meds. Naturally, I was pretty curious about these so-called anti-anxiety blankets.

Of course, considering that perusing the web for new and innovative products and vetting them is a large part of my job, I certainly didn’t think it was fair to knock it without giving it a test run. There are tons of weighted blankets on the market, all designed with different weights, ranging from five to 20 pounds (the goal is to help soothe, not suffocate), but most are straight-up eyesores.

Look, if I find a product that actually helps soothe my anxiety and help me sleep better, I can put its aesthetic shortcomings aside. But with that being said, if there’s an option that keeps its promise and does what it’s designed to do but also doesn’t clash with my home decor situation, I’m going to opt for the latter. Fortunately, there is.

Bearaby Tree Napper Cooling Weighted Blanket It’s available in 15, 20, and 25-pound weight options, so I opted for the middle ground, which turned out to be the perfect fit. When I slept with it the first night, it felt like I was being cuddled by a loved one—only without all the downsides of cuddling—my blessed Bearaby didn’t make me sweaty, and it also didn’t snore, unlike former cuddle partners in my past. See At Bearaby $ 249+ Free Shipping

Enter Bearaby, one of the first weighted blanket brands to enter the market—and without a doubt, the chicest to this day. Their flagship blanket, the tencel Tree Napper blanket, is designed with cooling and super-soft fibers that help hot sleepers (raising my hand) sleep soundly.

As I mentioned, sleep is a challenge for me—especially considering that I’m a hot sleeper who tosses and turns the majority of the night. What I love about the Bearaby weighted blanket is that the added weight on my body not only feels soothing but also seems to help prevent me from moving around all night, which helps me stay asleep. Plus, despite being heavy (duh), the cooling tencel feels surprisingly lightweight, which means I can use it even during the warmer months of the year.

The Tree Napper weighted blanket comes in a range of colorways, including autumnal hues like tarragon and canary yellow, neutrals, and even some fun options like a rose pink (my personal favorite). This weighted blanket has been my go-to gift, too, and I’ve received nothing but glowing reviews from everyone I’ve given it to. Is it pricey for a blanket? Yes, but trust me, it’s a worthy investment you won’t regret.

