If you struggle to relax and go to sleep, a weighted blanket can help promote relaxation (they almost feel like you’re getting cuddled) and lull you to sleep. I’m one of those lucky people who can always fall asleep, whether I’m stressed or not— even if I just drank a bottle of Coca-Cola or a cup of coffee. However, I still love weighted blankets as well, because they help me to achieve a deeper level of sleep.

As a general rule, your weighted blanket should be 10 percent of your body weight. So, if you weigh 130 pounds, you should get a weighted blanket in the 13-pound range. However, I also have weighted blankets that are much lighter than 10 percent of my weight, and these lightweight blankets tend to be used when sitting on the sofa or lounge chair, whereas the heavier blankets are used on my bed.

Even if the blanket is recommended for your body weight, it may be too heavy to be comfortable, and you may struggle to carry it around. So, if you weigh 175 pounds, you’ll have to decide if you think you’d be comfortable with a 17 to 18-pound blanket lying on top of you or not.

Weighted blankets come in various weights, sizes, and materials. I’ve tested over a dozen at this point, so if you’re looking to invest in an adult-weighted blanket this fall, scroll through below to check out the best on the market.

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket Bearaby makes some of the prettiest weighted blankets on the market, and the BearabyTree Napper is one of my favorite Bearaby blankets. The chunkier weighted blankets often feel heavy and trap heat, but the Napper actually keeps me cool. It’s made of Tencel, a sustainable material that’s also quite soft, and it’s moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. Besides the luscious color (I have cocoa), I love that the blanket can be laundered in my washing machine in cold water, and then tumbled dry on low. The Napper also comes in a natural cotton bag, which makes it easy to store or transport. The blanket is available in several other colors, including magnolia, rosewood, amber, terracotta, and willow, and you can get it in three different sizes: 15, 20, and 25 pounds. See At Bearaby $ 249+ Free Returns | Free Shipping

Casper Weighted Blanket Down From $190 If you don’t like chunky knit weighted blankets, the Casper Weighted Blanket is the best choice for micro bead fill. (Note: some non-chunky weighted blankets are filled with plastic poly pellets, but micro glass beads are eco-friendly and hypoallergenic.) The blanket also has quilted channels to keep the filling in place and distribute the weight equally. The cotton cover keeps the blanket from getting hot, so I can remain cool while I’m sleeping or lounging around. The quilted channels also reduce motion (which is important if you tend to toss and turn). The blanket is available in 10, 15, and 20-pound options, and it also comes in four colors: indigo, fireside, gray, and dusty rose. However, it’s not machine washable and should instead be spot cleaned. See At Casper $ 80+ Free Returns | Free Shipping

AD BY LOLA BLANKETS: Weighted Blanket Lola’s award-winning faux throws are the softest blankets we’ve ever felt in our lives, and the brand’s weighted collection is no exception. Described as “heavy but not too heavy” by the brand, these double-sided, stain-resistant, and seriously comfy blankets offer all of the main benefits of Lola’s bestselling collection, but with a bit more weight. See At Lola Blankets $ 129+ Free Shipping

Baloo Weighted Blanket For people who prefer lightweight weighted blankets, the Baloo Weighted Blanket Throw is the perfect size and weight to toss over a chair or sofa as a design element when not in use. This was actually my very first weighted blanket, and I’ve had several opportunities to even take it with me (in the convenient bag) when traveling by car. The throw-size blanket weighs 12 pounds and is made of 100 percent cotton with glass microbeads in a quilted pattern. It has small loops so it can also be used inside one of the company’s duvet covers to change up the look. The blanket throw can be washed in my machine in cold water, and then dried using a low heat setting. It’s available in silver sage and pebble white. In addition to the throw size, it also comes in 15, 20, and 25 pounds. See At Amazon $ 198+ Free Returns | Free Shipping

Nolah Weighted Bamboo Blanket Down from $249 Presentation is everything, and I was impressed with the Nolah Weighted Bamboo Blanket before I even saw it. It comes in a stylish navy tote bag (emblazoned with the words, “I’d rather be sleeping”), and the bag has leather straps and accents. However, the blanket is just as impressive as the bag. It’s made of bamboo, so even though the blanket weighs 15 pounds, I don’t get hot when lounging or sleeping under it. In addition to being breathable and temperature-regulating, the blanket’s cover is also antibacterial. But my favorite feature is that the blanket is also reversible: it has soft bamboo on the inside, and silkier, durable bamboo on the outside. However, Nolah recommends dry cleaning the blanket. See At Amazon $ 149+ Free Returns | Free Shipping

