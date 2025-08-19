Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that the temps are (finally!) beginning to dip, cozying up in a blanket on the couch in honor of the upcoming cuffing season is non-negotiable. Whether I’m having a slow morning with coffee or settling in for movie night, I love nothing more than cocooning myself in a luxury blanket. Of course, as an interior design enthusiast, I appreciate how a chic throw can instantly elevate your living room sofa and signal the change of seasons.

Fall and winter are the perfect time to incorporate heavy knits and faux fur into your home decor lineup, so when Lola Blankets reached out to see if I’d like to try one of their throws, it was a no-brainer.

Lola Blanket $109-$299 Lola Blankets proudly claims that they have the internet’s softest blankets, and spoiler alert: I think they’re right. Each blanket is vegan, cruelty-free, and made of the softest faux fur imaginable. It’s double-sided, so you can’t escape the coziness, and the ruching in the design is achieved with elastic, so there’s a slight stretch to it. They’re available in three sizes—the large is big enough for a queen-sized bed, the medium would be perfect for the sofa, and there’s even a baby blanket. See At Lola Blanket

I have the brand’s large-sized blanket that travels around my house, because the blanket is just that good. It stays on the bed for especially chilly nights. I move it to the sofa for extra cozy reading time, and it goes on my lap while I’m working. Even the dog will seek it out when she wants to take a nap. Everyone in my household is in love. And, for pet and children owners, Lola Blankets are shed-free, stain-resistant, and machine washable (in cold water), so they’re easy to care for, too.

Pros:

Machine washable.

Stain-resistant.

Double-sided.

Slightly stretchy—perfect for sharing with a partner or pet.

Doesn’t shed or pill.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

Available in three sizes.

Cons:

Hang-dry only.

Slightly expensive (but worth the price!).

These luxury blankets come in a variety of colors, ranging from warm neutrals to bold prints. I have one in cocoa butter, which is a mix of cream and light tan that looks equally gorgeous on my off-white sofa, as well as my bed. And while this specific colorway is sold out, Caramel N’ Cream is very similar! I’m so happy to have this blanket for the holiday season and beyond. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to the internet’s softest blanket—it’s a worthwhile investment and you totally deserve it.

