The Best Heated Blankets, Because It’s Finally Starting to Get Cold

It’s that time of year again—blanket weather has officially arrived. And, with temperatures dropping, you’re probably going to want a little extra oomph to help you warm up when temperatures drop. Sure, any old traditional blanket or throw can help keep the chills at bay, but when it really gets downright freezing, you’re going to want something a bit more powerful. Enter the heated blanket. Investing in one of the best heated blankets on the market is one sure-fire way to stay nice and cozy when it gets frigid this winter.

These handy heated blankets are powered by electricity or batteries to deliver additional warmth. Just wrap yourself up, flip on the switch, and enjoy the magic of having extra heat thisclose to your body. Of course, there’s a wide range with heated blankets: Some are plug-ins, while others can be taken on the go, making freezing tailgates a thing of the past.

Whether you tend to run cold or just really, really like to stay warm, these heated blankets can help you stay cozy through fall, winter, and beyond.

Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket Like your heated blanket to be nice and fluffy? This is the option for you. This cozy blanket is thick and fleecy to help keep you toasty, even when it’s turned off. When you want extra heat, just scroll between five different settings until you find the one that’s right for you. It automatically shuts off after three hours of use to prevent overheating. Choose between six shades, including grey, blue, and beige. See At Amazon $ 60 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Brookstone Heated Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket This premium heated throw is one of the softest blankets you’ll ever feel. It features a built-in power button with four heat settings, a four-hour shut-off function, and machine-washable faux fur with the power cord removed. It’s available in three neutral-toned hues and is exclusively available at Bloomingdale’s. See At Bloomingdale's $ 225 Free Shipping

AD BY QVC: Berkshire Diamond Quilted Grace Fur Heated Throw Down From $62 This quilted, faux fur heated blanket is designed with five heat settings and an auto shut-off function for added safety. The best part? It’s also machine-washable and dryer-friendly, so it’s great for pet owners and parents. See At QVC $ 35

Beautyrest Zuri Oversized Heated Faux Fur Throw Down From $110 Available in 13 colors and patterns (including chic animal prints and marble motifs), Beautyrest’s oversized Zuri fur throw is a bestseller for a reason. In addition to three heat settings, the Zuri blanket is engineered with a Secure Comfort heated technology that adjusts the temperature of the throw based on the temperature of your room. This heating technology ensures even heat dispersion and eliminates electromagnetic field emissions. See At Wayfair $ 48 Free Shipping

Serta Fleece to Sherpa Heated Blanket Down From $189 Serta is practically synonymous with comfort, so it’s hardly shocking that the company has a cozy, heated blanket. Made of smooth fleece and nubby sherpa, this plush heated throw has plenty of texture to run your fingers over. At 62 by 84 inches, there’s plenty of room for you and a friend. Choose between brown, burgundy, ivory, tan, and light gray shades for the look that’s right for your decor. See At Wayfair $ 100 Free Shipping

Sunbeam Microplush Heated Blanket Whether you’re just looking for a teeny bit of extra heat or want to full-on crank it up, this Sunbeam blanket has options. You can flip between 12—not a typo—different levels to help you warm up. The whole thing is swathed in a polyester microplush fabric that’s impeccably soft. And, if you opt for a queen or king-size, you get two controllers so you and your partner can control the action together. See At Amazon $ 95 Free Returns | Free Shipping

