Bearaby Launched the Cuddler Just in Time for Cuffing Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there have never been more unique sleep aids on the market, sometimes all you really need is something to cuddle up with. If you don’t have a person or pet you can pull close to you before bed, body pillows are the next best thing. Already known for their incredibly soft weighted blankets and pillows, Bearaby just launched the Cuddler body pillow to take their coziness expertise to the next level.

The Bearaby Cuddler is a new type of body pillow designed with a twisted and contorted shape. Whether that means wrapping around your body like a snake or even being tied up into a big knot pillow, the Cuddler is up for the task. Furthermore, Bearaby made the Cuddler with a 100% cotton cover and its signature plant-based Melofoam filling to increase both the comfort and sustainability of the body pillow. Especially with the chilly fall weather right around the corner, make sure the check out the Bearaby Cuddler and its many different colors of cotton covers, so you can stay cozy and fast asleep all season long.

Bearaby Cuddler Buy at Bearaby $ 199

Bearaby Cuddler Cover Buy at Bearaby $ 129

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more mattress and bedding deals, including Mattress firm coupons, Macy’s coupons,Avocado Mattress coupons, and Walmart coupons.