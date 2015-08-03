Beau’s Aide Joins ‘Draft Biden’

A political aide close to Vice President Joe Biden’s late son joined the super PAC aiming to launch a presidential bid for the elder Biden on Sunday. Josh Alcorn had formerly served as the late Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden’s top political and fundraising adviser before he died in May. Alcorn had raised money for the vice president’s 2008 presidential campaign as well as for Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid. “Josh joining the Draft Biden effort only increases the serious nature of what to date has been an enormously successful effort,” said Will Pierce, who runs Draft Biden super PAC. Biden has yet to tell his staff of his intentions for 2016, the AP reports, but is expected to make a decision by early September.