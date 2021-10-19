You Can Enjoy Luxe Beauty Products at Insider Prices With This Members’ Club—Now Free for a Month
As Sweet As Pie
What if there was a way to enjoy luxury beauty products without giving an arm and a leg? Good news, everyone! Beauty Pie is the way. This subscription service cuts out the middlemen (and the ridiculous retail and e-tail markups) to provide members with deluxe skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, fragrance, candles, and nutritional supplements at up to 75% off typical retail prices. Normally, you have to be a paying member to access these insider discounts. But right now, first-time members can try Beauty Pie’s service free of charge for a month. On top of that, you can cancel at any time in the first 30 days. Offer ends on 10/20, so hustle!
Beauty Pie One-Month Free Trial
$59/mo. after trial ends
This anti-aging cream from Switzerland is a must. It’s supercharged with collagen precursors and hyaluronic acid, which moisturize, protect, and soften skin. It’s a one-cream wonder! The typical retail price is a purse-clutching $100. But as a Beauty Pie member, you pay just over $18.
Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream
This high-shine Italian lipstick provides extra long-lasting color in eight shades ranging from Baby Berry to Naked Pink. It’s packed with moisturizing coconut and avocado oil. The typical retail price is $25. But for members, it’s just over $9, so you can pick up your signature color AND a risqué new hue.
Futurelipstick Luxe Shine
