Everyone knows that skin care is important, but navigating the hundreds of products, lines, and routines out there is no easy task. Dr. Andrew Markey, the consultant dermatologist for Beauty Pie, has created an easy way to remember the skincare ingredients that actually work — Dr. Markey’s ABC+SPF routine. It’s an everyday skincare program designed to combat aging in a way that won’t overwhelm users with countless products and steps. Dr. Markey’s ABC+SPF routine is centered around three pillars of “age management,” which he refers to as skincare A, B, Cs (plus the requisite sun protection).

The “A” stands for vitamin A, most specifically retinoic acid, which is what retinol breaks down to after it’s applied to the skin. Products with this ingredient supercharge skin, helping with firmness, fine lines, glow, and much more. “B” is for vitamin B3, AKA niacinamide, a helpful molecule that excels at soothing and calming skin. The last step of the routine, “C,” is for vitamin C. Also known as ascorbic acid, this antioxidant stops inflammation, stimulates new collagen, and contributes to brighter, more beautiful skin.

Wondering when and how to apply your ABCs? In the morning, Dr. Markey recommends cleansing and prepping skin, then applying steps B + C, followed by moisturizer and an ample application of SPF. In the evenings, after cleansing, dab on steps B + A and finish off with moisturizer.

As with any skincare routine, consistency is key. Dr. Markey suggests sticking to this routine for six weeks to see the full benefits and results. A great way to make sure you’re staying consistent with a routine is to have a trusted source for your skincare. That’s why Beauty Pie created the Beauty Pie Plus membership — for $59 per year, you receive insider prices for every product on the site. Shop for what you want, when you want, including all the products that Dr. Andrew Markey himself recommends.

This night moisturizer is an excellent introduction to retinol. It’s gentle, yet effective. The shea butter softens skin, while the retinol reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Super Retinol (+ Vitamin C) Night Renewal Moisturizer Members get 80% off regular price Buy at Beauty Pie $ 17

Niacinamide is all about calming, and these drops do just that. It smoothes skin while helping to strengthen the barrier, and also helps with pigmentation. Don’t just use it on your face — it’s great for the vascular discoloration and spottiness on chests, too.

Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide (10%) Members get 70% off regular price Buy at Beauty Pie $ 15

These capsules pack a punch! They have a high dose of vitamin C & vitamin E, to firm, smooth, and brighten. Plus, they contribute to evening out your overall skin tone.

Superactive Capsules Pure Double Vitamin C & Vitamin E Serum Members get 72% off regular price Buy at Beauty Pie $ 18

Don’t go a day without sunscreen, even if it’s cloudy! In addition to providing the SPF30 everyone needs, this product acts as a primer too. Apply it to your face and neck every morning after you’ve used your favorite serums and day cream.

Ultralight Daily SPF30 Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen Members get 60% off regular price Buy at Beauty Pie $ 16

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.