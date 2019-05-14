Beauty Vlogger James Charles’ Website Down Amid Feud

There’s more fallout from the feud rocking the world of beauty vloggers. The online store where YouTube star James Charles sells his clothing, Sisters Apparel, has been taken offline. And his brand has also vanished from the website of distributor Killer Merch, which Revelist reports is owned by rival vlogger Jeffree Star. Charles has been embroiled in a very public fight with his mentor Tati Westbrook, who took him to task for promoting someone else’s product—and Star is siding with Westbrook in the spat. Charles has already lost nearly 3 million YouTube followers since Westbrook pronounced him canceled.