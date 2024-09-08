‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Scores Whopping $110m Opening Weekend
WLECOME BACK!
It looks like the second time’s the charm as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice raked in $110 million in its opening weekend. The Tim Burton-directed sequel centers around Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and her daughter, Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega), and the chaos that unfolds as the title character/demon, reprised by Michael Keaton, makes his epic return almost forty years later. Catherine O’Hara returns to the franchise as the family’s matriarch, and Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe finish off the star-studded cast. According to Variety, the whopping sum makes the film the second-highest September debut of all time. As far as films released this year, only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 made more in their first weekend. The outlet reports that the original film, released in 1988, made $74.7 million, a feat for the time. Part of the film’s success could be because of the cast’s whirlwind press tour that included a stop at the Venice Film Festival.