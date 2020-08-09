CHEAT SHEET
    Belarus Opposition Candidate Fled Her Apartment Before Crucial Presidential Election

    MIA

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty

    The campaign for Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced that she had gone into hiding ahead of Sunday’s crucial vote for her own safety. The popular candidate is running against long-serving president Alexander Lukashenko, whose supporters have theatened her to the extent she sent her own children abroad for their safety. Tikhanovskaya is replacing her husband, Sergey Tikhanovskiy, a popular YouTuber and former candidate who was jailed in May. CNN reports that Tikhanovskaya joined forces with two women from other opposition parties whose main candidates were arrested.

