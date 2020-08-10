Belarus Opposition Candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Rejects Election Result: ‘I Will Believe My Own Eyes.’
MASSIVELY RIGGED
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main opposition candidate in Belarus’ election, has rejected official but dubious results that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory, telling reporters: “I will believe my own eyes—the majority was for us.” Tikhanovskaya, who vowed to stay in the country and continue to fight for a change of power, described the election as massively rigged. Her aides said they wanted to hold talks with authorities about how to bring about a peaceful change of power. The country’s election commission reported on Monday that Lukashenko won with 80.23 percent of the vote while Tikhanovskaya took just 9.9 percent, despite a popular wave of support for Tikhanovskaya, who had held some of the country’s largest political rallies since the days of the Soviet Union. Unprecedented protests took place in cities across the country Sunday, posing the greatest threat to Lukashenko—often referred to as Europe’s last dictator—since he came to power 26 years ago. Riot police used rubber bullets, flash grenades, tear gas, and water cannons to suppress demonstrators. Police detained about 3,000 people, the interior ministry said. Lukashenko’s victory was quickly endorsed by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Lukashenko on Monday described as “sheep” those protesting over the results, saying they were “controlled” from Poland, the U.K., and the Czech Republic.